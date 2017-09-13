Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu get possession of their Pali Hill property after 10 years

Good luck seems to be showering upon Dilip Kumar and family. After Dilip Kumar was discharged successfully from the hospital last week, the thespian has retrieved possession of the disputed Pali Hill property, which was under the possession of real estate firm Prajita Developers Pvt Ltd. On Tuesday September 12, the keys to the property were handed over to Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu. The former actress posed with the keys in front of the media. A picture of hers with the keys and a notice board that proudly proclaimed that the property belonged to Dilip Kumar, kept behind her, was tweeted from the official account of Dilip saab. The tweets read, “Message from Saira Banu – ‘Sahab and I took possession of the property which has been his residence for decades. Hon’ble Supreme Court restored the possession to us. Sahab is overjoyed. Sharing some photos. Thank you friends n fans innumerable who have prayed for us”.

Some reports suggested that Dilip Kumar was asked to deposit a registration amount of Rs 20 crore with the real estate firm, which was appointed to develop the property.

The dispute went to the court court almost a decade ago after Prajita Developers Pvt Ltd did not proceed with the agreed plan and left the plot empty, without any construction, as per the reports. Dilip Kumar’s property in Bandra’s Pali Hill is sprawled across 2412 square yards. In August this year, the Supreme Court asked Dilip Kumar to hand over the amount within four weeks and they also asked him to intimate the firm, which then was supposed to let the thespian acquire possession of the property within a week. The amount was duly deposited by the actor and the handover then took place as per the plan.