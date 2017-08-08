“Dilip Kumar has improved” – Saira Banu

Anxious inquiries from all quarters about the Thespian Dilip Kumar’s health has finally been answered by his wife Sairaji with a text message to this writer saying, “He has improved”.

However close friends of the Thespian and his wife claim they are not allowed to visit or even inquire about his health. Says an entertainer who has known the couple for decades, “I’ve known them forever and was a constant visitor at their Pali Hill bungalow. But in recent years all my attempts to meet Yusuf Saab or even to know about his health has been stonewalled by his wife.”

Another source which knows the couple well says, “Sairaji knows the end is near. She has given 50 years to him. Why would she want to share the closing phase with anyone else? I think all concerned well-wishers should let them be.”