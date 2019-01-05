Dilip Kumar files defamation suit against Mumbai builder; Saira Banu speaks up on the harassment they faced

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu, who are the most respected names in the film fraternity, have been facing immense trouble despite being senior citizens. Dilip Saab [as he is fondly addressed with respect] has been undergoing many treatments owing to health and despite his illness; he has decided to follow the legal route to fight against a certain Mumbai builder who has been allegedly harassing the couple for the past few years. Despite all their efforts, reports have it that the harassment has continued and the 70plus couple has filed a defamation suit against Sameer Bhojwani.

Readers may be aware that the golden couple, Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu owns a two-storeyed bungalow in the plush Pali Hill locality of suburban Mumbai in Bandra. The two of them have been fighting a legal battle over the same as a Mumbai builder Sameer Bhojwani claims that his father had purchased the property from Dilip Kumar in 1980. Speaking on the same in recent reports, Saira Banu expressed how disheartened she feels about the entire matter and how they don’t have the energy or strength to lengthen or pursue the case. Yet they decided to take this step as she asserts that the property rightfully belongs to Yusuf Khan [aka Dilip Kumar].

The lawyer from their side, Chirag Shah recalled that Sameer Bhojwani was arrested by the police last year over fake documents and the said details were also submitted in court. Calling it a planned conspiracy to harass an old couple, Shah also vehemently denied the claims of Bhojwani which was that the house rightfully belongs to his father. According to Chirag, as per the sale deed agreement, the property card clearly states that the said property is in the name of Yusuf Khan. And he also added that Bhojwani had conspired with Registration Office authorities to get a Deed of Confirmation with reference to Dilip Kumar’s office.

On the other hand, Saira Banu has also expressed her disappointment over our Prime Minister and Chief Minister. The Bollywood actress revealed that she had requested the help of both of them in this matter. She also mentioned that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had assured his help once Bhojwani was out of prison but it has been three months, since he has been released and there has been no progress on the matter. Banu was also upset about the fact that there has been no response to the letter that she had written to the PM in the matter.

Furthermore, she had concluded her statement in these reports questioning that if this is the condition of a Padma Vibhushan winner and the former Sheriff and its First Citizen, then what would be the condition of a commoner.

As for Sameer Bhojwani, he is yet to respond to the legal defamation notice filed by Dilip Kumar.

Also Read : Veteran actor Dilip Kumar turns 96, wife Saira Banu pays a heartfelt tribute