“You didn’t reply to message”, Amitabh Bachchan pokes Sonam Kapoor for not responding to his birthday wishes

It was definitely an awkward moment of sorts when a recent post of Amitabh Bachchan on social media left fashionista Sonam Kapoor a tad bit embarrassed. The actress recently turned a year older and amongst the many well-wishers from the fraternity who sent their best wishes across, one of them was Amitabh Bachchan and it seems that Sonam Kapoor sort of missed out on his message.

Sonam Kapoor celebrated her birthday on June 9 with friends, her alleged boyfriend Anand Ahuja and her sister Rhea Kapoor. While the social media accounts were flooded with birthday wishes and messages, Amitabh Bachchan too had wished the actress on the day by sending her an SMS. Now that the actress is back on the city, she took time out to thank everyone individually for their wishes.

However, amidst the many wishes, the actress probably overlooked Amitabh Bachchan’s message and talking about the same, the megastar posted, “… and what about ME .. this is Amitabh Bachchan my dear .. i sent you an sms on your birthday and you never replied ..aaarrrgghh !”

Realising her mistake, the Kapoor girl was quick to respond adding that she didn’t receive the message. “Oh my god sir!! I didn’t get it!! I always reply!! Thank you so much! I got @juniorbachchan message I’m so so sorry.”

On the film front, Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in Padman as well as in a small yet prominent role in the Sanjay Dutt biopic. The actress will soon kick start her chick flick Veere Di Wedding with Kareena Kapoor Khan and her producer-sister Rhea Kapoor.