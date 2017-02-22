Diana Penty to play NGO worker in Lucknow Central

Just a couple of days back, we had reported that the currently under production Farhan Akhtar starrer Lucknow Central would feature a redeveloped set resembling the prison at a suburban studio in Mumbai. In fact we had also given you a sneak peek of the sets being developed for the film. Well now we hear that Diana Penty who after turning heads with her performance in Cocktail disappeared for a while, only to return as the runaway bride in Happy Bhaag Jayegi will be seen playing the role of an NGO worker in the film.

In fact, Diana’s character will play an integral part of the film’s story as it is her character that helps Farhan’s character deal with his incarceration and even helps him set up a band within the prison. Interestingly, Diana Penty who came on board for the project after hearing the script had just 10 days to prep for her character, within which she not only underwent elaborate workshops but also met and interacted with women led NGOs that work with prisoners.

As for the film, Lucknow Central is produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures, and is directed by Ranjit Tiwari.