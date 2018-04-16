Dharmendra to be felicitated with Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award

Veteran actor Dharmendra, who is busy shooting Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, will be felicitated with the prestigious Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement award. Maharashtra Culture Minister Vinod Tawde announced the veteran actor will be awarded the prestigious honour. Besides him, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani will be conferred with Raj Kapoor Special Contributions Award. According to the reports, along with the lifetime achievement award, a cash reward of Rs 5,00,000 is given. The special contribution awards carry a citation and Rs 3,00,000 cash prize. The awards will be given at the 55th Maharashtra State Marathi Film Festival.

Maharashtra Culture Minister, Vinod Tawde, took to twitter to make the announcement. He tweeted, “Delighted to announce veteran actor Dharmendraji as the recipient of Maharashtra State’s Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award and director Rajkumar Hirani on being selected for the Raj Kapoor Special Contributions Award. Congratulations!”

Veteran Marathi actor Vijay Chavhan will be given the V Shantaram Lifetime Achievement award. Actor-director Mrinal Kulkarni will be conferred with V Shantaram Special Contribution awards.

Veteran actor Dharmendra, 82, earned himself the ‘He-Man’ title after starring in action films. He starred in several iconic films like Sholay, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Seeta Aur Geeta, Chupke Chupke, Naya Zamana, Dream Girl to name a few. The veteran actor is gearing for Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, third installment in the comedy franchise. The film stars his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

Rajkumar Hirani is a celebrated filmmaker known for his critically acclaimed films. He has given several box office hits including Munna Bhai MBBS, 3 Idiots and PK. As of now, the actor is gearing up for the release of Sanjay Dutt biopic which stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. The film is slated for June 29, 2018 release.