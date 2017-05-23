Dhanush signed to play the lead in the Hollywood film The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir

Even though Dhanush may be just couple of films old in Bollywood (Raanjhanaa and Shamitabh), he is a big name and a big draw in Tollywood (the south Indian film industry). Besides Tollywood and Bollywood, the extremely talented Dhanush is now all set to go global with his first international outing titled The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir. The film, which is based Romain Puertolas’ book ‘The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir Who Got Trapped In An IKEA, will be reportedly shot in Belgium, Italy, France and India.

Speaking about the film, while Dhanush said that he was very happy to be a part of the film with collaborators from 3 continents, the film’s producer Luc Bossi said that the film was an out of the ordinary production adventure which will serve as a unique bridge between India, Europe and Hollywood. He revealed that, besides the film’s cast from more than 15 countries, they also have an international Indo-French-Belgian-Italian crew. Echoing his emotions, Little Red Car Films’ Aditi Anand said that it was indeed an incredible experience working with a power packed talented crew and cast. The film’s director Ken Scott said that he was super excited to be working with the extremely talented Dhanush, who was a great person to work with.

Besides Dhanush, The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir will also star the French actor Berenice Bejo, American actor Erin Moriarty and Somalian-American actor Barkhad Abdi amongst others. While the film’s music has been composed by Nicolas Errera and Amit Trivedi.

The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir is being jointly produced by Brio Films, Vamonos Films, M! Capital Ventures, Little Red Car Films, Impact Films, Aurora Global Media Capital, Scope Pictures, TF1 Studio and Aleph Motion Pictures. The film got rolling in Mumbai this week.