Dhadak’s director Shashank Khaitan appreciates Rajasthan Police’s initiative against honour killing

It is a moment of pride for Dhadak’s director Shashank Khaitan as Rajasthan Police’s initiative against honour killing is commendable! The department has launched a WhatsApp number for couples who wish to marry against their family’s consent. The department took to Twitter and their reference is on point! They used the good old Bollywood reference using Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor’s debut movie.

The movie was a remake of the Marathi hit, Sairat. The plot was based around the heinous act of honour killing still existing in our country. Shashank whole heartedly appreciated this initiative taken by the police department. Check out the tweets by them.

If Madhu @imIshaanKhatter & Parthavi of #Dhadak had contacted us they might have had a better today! For consenting couples, we are just a @WhatsApp message away. Alert us on 8764871150 to enable us to protect couples who get married against family wishes. Stop #HonourKilling pic.twitter.com/6UD1USSdLA — Rajasthan Police (@PoliceRajasthan) January 25, 2019

How cool is that? Let’s just all take a bow for the police department’s initiative.

