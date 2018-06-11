DHADAK: Karan Johar to launch the Hindi version of ‘Zingat’ from the Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter film today

Whoa! It comes indeed as good news for movie buffs who are eagerly waiting to see Dhadak on screen. Well, the movie has garnered immense anticipation and curiousity and the reasons are many! First, the film is the debut of Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of India’s first female superstar Sridevi, who will feature opposite Ishaan Khatter. The second is that it is the remake of the biggest Marathi blockbuster Sairat. Now, we hear that the remake of the chartbuster ‘Zingat’ from the film too will be unveiled today.

Earlier we had reported that producer Karan Johar is keen on recreating the song ‘Zingat’, which was a super-hit when Sairat released in 2016. And now he will be unveiling the reimagined version of the track today at the film’s trailer launch, which is choreographed by Farah Khan.

A source says, “The track is both offbeat and commercial at the same time. When Karan saw the video, he instantly knew he wanted to show it at the trailer launch because it re-capsulates the flavour of the movie. Janhvi and Ishaan look smashing in it. They have danced well, too.”

While the press will be the first to witness the song, it will be made available for the audiences in a couple of days. As for the film Dhadak, it is slated to be the big screen on July 20. The film has been extensively shot in varied locations in India including Rajasthan and Kolkata.

The Nagraj Manjule directorial featured many songs which created waves and this peppy number, in particular, became a regular at many occasions. It was originally composed by Ajay-Atul.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak stars Ishaan Khatter as the male lead. The brother of Shahid Kapoor made his debut with the Iranian director Majid Majidi’s film Beyond The Clouds, that received rave reviews at film festivals. Speaking on the original film Sairat, it starred Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar and released on April 29.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter look much in love in their latest Dhadak pictures