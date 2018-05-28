Details out! Salman Khan and Bobby Deol’s Race 3 climax is all things GRAND!

Salman Khan and Bobby Deol are all set to floor us with Race 3. While Salman is riding high as far as his films’ performance is considered at the box office, Race 3 is a make or break film for Bobby Deol. While Salman is playing the lead role Sikander, Bobby is his nemesis in the film. Both will romance Jacqueline Fernandez and the film has created a buzz with its trailer already. The makers promise that the film will have high octane, top notch action sequences and fans of the franchise. To add more to the anticipation of those awaiting the movie, we have got some details about the action sequence which will lead to the climax of the movie.

The climax was shot in only five days and three unites were employed for the same. The last few minutes are very crucial for the thriller, Race 3 and therefore the action choreographers Tom Struthers and Anal Arasu did not leave any stone unturned to make sure that it is grand and awesome. It is important to note that Tom did action for Salman in Tiger Zinda Hai too. Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem will be featured in the sequence but all eyes will be on Salman and Bobby.

The highlight of the entire sequence is supposed to be intense car chasing sequences and use of explosions to create an effect on the masses. Director Remo D’souza claimed that he made sure all effects he wanted were created on set. Now, aren’t you piqued to watch the movie? Another important feature of the film is that Salman has turned distributor with this one.

