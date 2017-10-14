Here are the details of Aayush Sharma’s big Bollywood debut

A couple of weeks back, we had reported that Salman Khan was all set on launching his brother-in-law and sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s husband Aayush Sharma in a film that would be produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films. Well, now we hear that Cine 1 Studios and Ashwini Varde Productions will also be joining SKF in producing the film.

If that wasn’t all, we also hear that the said film will be a remake of the popular Punjabi film Jatt & Juliet that released back in 2012 that featured Diljit Dosanjh in the lead. Though the project is yet untitled, the Hindi version we hear will be directed by debutant Abhiraj Minawala, who had earlier assisted Ali Abbas Zafar.

While the industry has been busy congratulating Aayush on being cast in the film, it is learnt that the makers are currently on the lookout for the film’s leading lady which will in all likelihood be a new face being introduced. Slated to go on floors by February 2018, the film is being readied to hit screens later in 2018.