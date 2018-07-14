Bollywood Hungama
Despite rumours, father – daughter duo Saif Ali Khan – Sara Ali Khan not doing a film together

BySubhash K. Jha

Writers in search of enticing copies often come up with brainwaves that have no roots in facts. The latest such idle idol fantasy is the report that   filmmaker named Nitin Kakkad is planning to bring Saif Ali Khan and his daughter Sara Ali Khan together.

Despite rumours, father - daughter duo Saif Ali Khan - Sara Ali Khan not doing a film together

A source close to Saif Ali Khan’s family pooh-poohs the very idea. “Is Saif nuts to work with his daughter when she’s just starting out? The comparisons would just kill Sara’s career. It would be a very long time before Saif agrees to share frame with his daughter. Anil Kapoor has agreed to come together with his daughter Sonam Kapoor (in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga) after she has completed a decade in the movies. Perhaps, Saif too, will work with Sara after a decade, and that too if someone comes up with a worthy script.”

It’s never a good idea for established actors to share screen space with their progenies. Not too many people know this but Sanjay Leela Bhansali had offered Khamoshi: The Musical to mother – daughter Dimple Kapadia and Twinkle Khanna. Dimple suggested that Bhansali sign Twinkle and find another actress to play the mother. Bhansali fled.

Also Read: Yay! Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan sign a film together?

