Denver ropes in Shah Rukh Khan as its Brand Ambassador

Shah Rukh Khan, a name that isn’t just attached to numerous block buster films but also to many a brand. Well adding yet another name to the already long list of endorsements, we hear that Shah Rukh Khan has now been signed on as the brand ambassador for Denver deodorants. In fact, the brand acclaims King Khan as a true portrayal of its vision of being agile and successful.

Confirming the same and commenting on the reason why the brand opted to rope in Shah Rukh Khan as their brand ambassador, Mr. Saurabh Gupta, Director & CMO, Vanesa Care Pvt. Ltd stated his vision for Denver, “We were not just looking for a celebrity face but someone who is recognized for the same values as Denver. Shah Rukh Khan is one such person, whose success has never come easy. He went through multiple and continuous obstacles to become the cornerstone of Success not just in Bollywood but across the world by raising the bar with sheer dedication and hard work. He proudly wears the struggles of his journey on his sleeves. Hence, he is the perfect synergy to match our brand ethos. In addition to this, his sense of style, aura and connect with the millennial is something which will surely help our brand to further strengthen our positioning as a premium player in Deodorant & Men grooming category.”

Denver with this partnership and new TVC campaign is looking forward to further improve its width and depth of distribution and want be the first choice brand among the consumers to get pole position in the market.

On his part talking about the endorsement Shah Rukh Khan adds, “I was intrigued by Denver’s positioning as this brand is attempting something unique and I knew it right then that it is the right thing to do. It’s easier to represent a brand who you believe in with reference to quality and its personality. I was awestruck the way Saurabh shared about the international standards of perfumery Denver adapts and how the brand has made an attempt to be a niche player in the competitive space.”

As for the campaigns, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen endorsing Denver Deodorant in various marketing and promotional campaigns conceptualized by the Shop Advertising. The campaign will roll out the message of Denver Deodorant as ‘The scent of my success’. Through the campaign, the brand has shot to establish the connection with Shah Rukh Khan’s success with Denver and how one can have SRK’s scent of success by using Denver ‘The Scent of Success’.