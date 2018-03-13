Delhi High Court refuses PIL for probe into death of Sridevi

The nation lost another gem in Sridevi when she passed away due to accidental drowning on February 24. While the family, industry, and nation are mourning the loss of the beloved, some found her untimely death suspicious. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed to investigate the sudden demise of the late actress.

The Delhi High Court refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) for a probe into the death of Sridevi stating that the authorities in India and Dubai had properly looked into the tragic incident. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar dismissed the petition on March 9.

Uttar Pradesh native Sunil Singh moved the plea claiming that he made some inquiries from the hotel staff and others and those were contrary to what was reported. This was a reason for him to file the petition.

The legendary Sridevi was the first female superstar of the Indian film industry. She ruled box office and was a superstar in not just Hindi film industry but in south as well. She began acting since the age of 4. The late actress became a household name during the 80s. She starred in several iconic films including Chandni, Chaalbaaz, Lamhe, Mr India, Judaai, Laadla to name a few. Her second innings surely got her great accolades as well. She made her comeback with English Vinglish. She was last seen in 2017 film Mom. Technically, her last appearance will be in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero in December 2018.

