Delhi High Court dismisses plea to ban trailer of Anupam Kher starrer The Accidental Prime Minister

Ever since the announcement of the Anupam Kher starrer The Accidental Prime Minister, the film has been mired in controversies. Though the film is coming up for release later this week, a certain Pooja Mahajan had filed a PIL seeking ban on the trailer of the film. However, earlier today, the Delhi High Court dismissed the said plea.

Besides dismissing the plea, the division bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V Kameswar Rao questioned the locus of the petitioner. Post the verdict Mahajan’s counsel stated that they would be moving the Supreme Court next seeking a ban.

For the uninitiated, Mahajan had filed the PIL stating that the film had been made to develop a misjudged impression among the audience just before the general elections. Besides this, the petitioner had also requested the court to issue an order to ban the trailer of the film and its removal from online streaming sites as well.

