Delhi High Court directs CBFC to award ‘A’ certificate to Mohalla Assi within a week

Sunny Deol has done action-packed, intense films but most of his films have been family-friendly and showcased him in a positive light. Hence, the industry, fans and trade were shocked when the trailer of Mohalla Assi was unveiled two years ago. It showed Sunny Deol mouthing expletives which is unlike what audiences have seen him doing since the start of his career in the early 80s. And there were scenes of Sunny Deol talking to Lord Shiva in his dream and the latter abusing him. The Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) feared that such sequences in the film can lead to major controversies.

The makers then went to the Film Certificate Appellate Tribunal, which also denied certification to Mohalla Assi in November 2016. The reason given was the same – there was a fear that the film would hurt religious sentiments as it talks about the cultural degradation that is threatening present-day Varanasi. But now the makers of the film finally have a reason to smile. The Delhi High Court has pulled up the CBFC for the cuts issued by them and also for not giving the film censor certificate in time. It directed the CBFC to award an ‘A’ certificate in a week. Moreover, it also turned down 9 of the 10 cuts proposed by the CBFC. With the Censor hurdle being passed, Mohalla Assi can be expected to release in early 2018.

Mohalla Assi also stars Sakshi Tanwar and is directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The box office prospects of the film have been affected a bit as the film got leaked way back in mid-2015. Talking about the way the film was stuck at the CBFC for so many years, Sunny Deol had said in many interviews that he was pained by it. He also added that it’s a reflection of the sad times that we live in. He signed off by saying that he and the makers of the film are not going to give up on the film. And looks like their efforts and patience have paid off.