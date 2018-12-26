Delhi from 1950s to be recreated in Mumbai for Salman Khan – Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat is one of the highly anticipated films of 2019. The patriotic film will be set in different eras. For the same, the makers have recreated Delhi from the 1950s in Film City, Mumbai for the last leg of the film.

The last schedule of Bharat will begin in January which will be dedicated to the climax scenes. As per reports, three different sets have been set up at Josh Maidan 1 and 2 and open ground at Film City. The expensive sets have been recreated by Acropolis’ Rajnish Hedao over the course of three months. Besides the intense action packed climax scenes, a crucial dramatic sequence between Katrina and Salman will also be filmed during the course of last schedule. As the script demanded Old Delhi, so makers decided to recreate it.

During earlier schedule, the makers had recreated Wagah Border in Ludhiana as they could not get permission to shoot at the actual venue due to security reasons.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series releasing Eid 2019

