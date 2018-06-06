“My defence of her has nothing to do with her comments on Pakistan”- Sonam Kapoor clarifies her stance on Swara Bhasker being trolled

Swara Bhasker is not new to the Internet trolls. The actress has been mercilessly trolled for her opinions, time and again. Swara is once again in the spotlight for a scene in her latest release, Veere Di Wedding that released on June 1. As the film continues to receive mixed reactions, many have criticized the film as women openly discuss sex, cuss and even a masturbation scene that has become the talk on the Internet.

At a special screening of Veere Di Wedding in New Delhi, Sonam Kapoor was asked about the constant trolling against her friend and co-star Swara Bhasker especially the masturbation scene from the film. The news agency ANI quoted Sonam, “I think people just like to troll her because she has an opinion and a point of view and I guess that shows how much they love her because the other side of hate is always love. So Swara, you have a lot of lovers.”

As Sonam Kapoor defended Swara Bhasker for Veere Di Wedding, Pakistani news portals reported that she was defending her friend over Swara’s comments on Pakistan. Apparently, Swara Bhasker had called Pakistan a non-secular state after Veere Di Wedding got banned in Pakistan. Post that, Pakistani actress Urwa Hocane had slammed her for her hypocrisy. Talking about trolls and her comments, Sonam Kapoor clarified that he stance had nothing to do with Pakistan. “My defence of her has nothing to do with her comments on Pakistan! Get your fact right and stop trying to spread mischief and hate! #aproudworldcitizen #feminist #liberal”, Sonam tweeted.

My defence of her has nothing to do with her comments on Pakistan! Get your fact right and stop trying to spread mischief and hate! ❤️✌️ #aproudworldcitizen #feminist #liberal https://t.co/QlakSjBT5c — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 5, 2018



Recently, Pakistani actress Urwa Hocane called out Swara Bhasker for contradictory comments on Pakistan after Veere Di Wedding was banned in the country. Urwa shared two clips from her 2015 interview when she had visited the country and had said that every city fails in front of Lahore. Cut to her recent interview, she criticized Pakistan and called it a failing state. Urwa even said that her statements reflected that she was an ignorant person.

Pakistan is the country that you @ReallySwara referred to,in 2015, as the “Best country you have ever visited” and it has only gotten better in the last few years in every aspect along with when it comes to having bigger hearts and welcoming our guests . 1/3 — URWA HOCANE (@VJURWA) June 2, 2018

2/3 While you’re on this spree of empowering women,i must say you’ve become a bitter person. And all of this is odd coming from a citizen of a state that bans their own films i.e. #Padmavat so let’s not talk about women empowerment. — URWA HOCANE (@VJURWA) June 2, 2018

3/3 This only reflects on u as an ignorant person who is also quiet contradictory in her own statements. It’s not a failing state for sure but u come across as a “Failing Human Being” !!! @ReallySwara From the citizen of the Phenomenal Pakistan ???????? — URWA HOCANE (@VJURWA) June 2, 2018



Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding stars Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Shikha Talsania.

