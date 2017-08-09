Deepika Padukone’s Sapna Didi biopic to start from January 2018

“Vishal (Bhardwaj) ji is concentrating on the music of Sapna Didi biopic right now. He is making very different sort of music. Aaj se pehle jo hua nahi hoga,” revealed Prernaa Arora of Kriarj Entertainment in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama‘s Faridoon Shahryar. Bewitchingly beautiful Sapna Didi was an inherently simple girl who turned a heartless gangster with the sole purpose to avenge the murder of her husband. She was immortalised by noted crime journalist S Hussain Zaidi in his book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’.

Prernaa further said, “It’s a thriller. Deepika is busy with Padmavati. Once she is done with that, she will get involved in this film wholeheartedly. Now we are at the music stage but yes everything is getting ready. I think by January 15, we will start shooting.” Deepika Padukone has been choosing her scripts very selectively and if she has given a go ahead to this film then there must be something unique in it. Irrfan Khan plays the man who trained her in her mission to avenge her husband’s death. The man whom Irrfan portrays in the film was a womaniser and lusted for Sapna Didi but he also displayed a lot of character when he helped her. It is an extremely interesting character.