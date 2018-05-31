Deepika Padukone’s Lungi Dance to feature in Vin Diesel’s xXx 4?

Deepika Padukone is currently in New York and sources tell us that she is shooting for a magazine cover there. She made her Hollywood debut a while back with Vin Diesel’s xXx– Return of Xander Cage and guess what, the film is again in news and yes, it has Deepika in it!

Yesterday, director of the hit franchise took to Twitter to write that he is considering featuring DP’s smash-hit Bollywood dance number in the fourth part of xXx and ending the film with it! Dj Caruso wrote, “ I want to end xxx4 with and Bollywood dance song. Led of course by @deepikapadukone. Lungi Dance?? Something new?” There is a possibility that DP will be a part of the fourth part as well. She played a strong female character Serena Unger in the movie and had action scenes with other members of the stellar cast including Nina Dobrev, Ruby Rose, Samuel L. Jackson, Donnie Yen and Tony Jaa aside from Vin Diesel.

Vin and DP’s online and offline chemistry too was a major talking point of the movie. The movie, xXx: Return Of Xander Cage was not a blockbuster but DP made an impressionable debut in it. Caruso was recently asked about casting Deepika and he said that there are meetings going to happen soon and a lot will be revealed then. Deepika’s last film was Padmaavat and it scored big at the box office. Post which she signed Vishal Bhardwaj’s gangster film where she played Sapna Didi, a dreaded Mumbai mafia queen but unfortunately owing to her co-star Irrfan Khan’s health problems the movie was indefinitely postponed. There is a rumour that she has signed a superhero film next with Fox Star Studios.

On a personal level, there is a contention that she would get married by the end of the year with her long time beau Ranveer Singh.