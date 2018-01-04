Deepika Padukone’s character is still Padmavati

The change in the film’s title from Padmavati to Padmavat is not applicable to Deepika Padukone. She will still be called ‘Padmavati’ in the film. Clearing the confusion over the alterations ordered by the CBFC a source from the CBFC says, “Since the film’s makers claim that their film is based on the poem entitled Padmavat by Sufi poet Malik Mohammed Jaisi we asked for the title to be altered. Otherwise this doesn’t affect Deepika Padukone’s character. She will continue to be named Padmavati in the film.”

In the meanwhile the Padmavati team is yet to accept the changes asked for by the Examining Committee of the CBFC. “We hear conflicting reports on this from different people. While some claim that Bhansali is ok with the changes others say he is determined to fight it out and not change a single frame in the film,” says a source.