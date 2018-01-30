This is Deepika Padukone’s best compliment for Padmaavat

After much hoopla, Padmaavat that released last week, opened to a positive response at the box office. With the film being hailed for its content and performance, Deepika Padukone recently confessed to what was the best compliment she has received by far.

Despite the massive protests and problems that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s recent release faced, Padmaavat has turned out to be victorious in the multiplexes it has released. All the three actors have received immense appreciation for their authentic performances from fans, critics and even colleagues from the film industry.

Deepika Padukone received compliment from Javed Akhtar for Padmaavat

Deepika Padukone, who too is high on the success of the much delayed Padmaavat, was enthralled when she received so many compliments. But one that stood out came from the veteran lyricist-writer-poet Javed Akhtar. Deepika recently stated to a daily, reminiscing about the best appreciation she received for Padmavat, that Javed saab told her that the film was her Mother India.

Obviously taken aback by such a huge compliment, Deepika Padukone added that all she could do was to humbly bow down. Speaking about the moment, she also maintained that her director Sanjay Leela Bhansali too was present when Javed saab gave her the compliment.

It is a known fact that Deepika Padukone played the role of Rani Padmini in the film. While Shahid Kapoor played the role of Raja Rawal Ratan Singh, in a first time of sorts, Ranveer Singh turned villain for Padmaavat as Alauddin Khilji. The film, based on Sufi Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s poetry by the same name, released on January 25.