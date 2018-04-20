Deepika Padukone in TIME Top 100: Boyfriend Ranveer Singh goes ga-ga, Priyanka Chopra too congratulates her ‘friend’

Deepika Padukone has entered the coveted TIME Top 100 list and she couldn’t be happier. Her fans have gone berserk on social media, congratulating the fact that their queen has finally arrived on the international scene. Amongst this hoopla, her boyfriend Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and made their relationship official in one word: QUEEN. DeepVeer fans went into a tizzy, of course, after they saw this and married the couple for the millionth time, yet again. But this is not all for her so called rival Priyanka Chopra too took to Twitter to exclaim, “So happy and proud to see my friends @deepikapadukone and @imVkohli on the #Time100 list.. Big congratulations and so well deserved #DesiPower #Represent.”

She calls Deepika her friend and also wishes Virat Kohli in the same tweet. This is not the first time that PC has quashed the rivalry rumour between her and the Padmaavat actress. There was a pretty warm social media exchange between the Bajrao Mastani actresses during DP’s xXx: Return Of Xander Cage release where the Quantico star wished the Tamasha babe all the luck.

So happy and proud to see my friends @deepikapadukone and @imVkohli on the #Time100 list.. Big congratulations and so well deserved #DesiPower #Represent — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 19, 2018

But all said and done, this truly is a big deal for Deepika Padukone. This year has started with a BANG for her with her film Padmaavat doing record breaking business at the box office and she emerges to be the only Indian actress TIME 100 Influential People of 2018 List. This year truly belongs to her as she enjoys a huge fan following, a testimony of which is seen on her social media platforms with a follower base of more than 75 million. Deepika is also the most followed Asian Woman on Twitter.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone emerges to be the only Indian actress on TIME 100 Influential People of 2018 List