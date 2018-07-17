Deepika Padukone SHOCKS the internet with her lovey-dovey birthday wish for Katrina Kaif

We know there is a lot of history which went down between Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone, courtesy – Ranbir Kapoor. On many occasions, Deepika has spoken about the time when Ranbir Kapoor was dating her and ended their relationship to be with Katrina Kaif. She made no bones about the fact that Ranbir cheated on her with Katrina and that ended up spoiling their relationship. Deepika and Katrina have never seen eye to eye since then, despite Deepika finally moving on with Ranveer Singh. Now, she has left us shocked by publicly extending olive branch to her on her birthday. She took to Instagram to wish Katrina with a sweet message. It read: ‘Happy birthday. Wishing you good health and happiness always.’ Looks like after Katrina’s break up with Ranbir, Deepika has finally come to terms with her hurtful past and has decided to let bygones be bygones and start afresh with this leggy beauty.

Despite being hurt in love, DP has always maintained very cordial relationship with Ranbir Kapoor and also did two films: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha with him. They let go of their bitterness and remained good friends. Looks like Deepika wants to be cordial with Katrina too because after all, they belong to the same fraternity. We appreciate this gesture by DP, we bet Katrina does too.

On a personal front, Deepika is in a much secure place as there are rumours of her planning to marry her long time boyfriend Ranveer Singh by the end of this year. Katrina is currently single and not very keen to mingle. She went on record on the occasion of her birthday and said that past one year has given her a lot of time to think things through and introspect.

Also Read: Inside pics – Katrina Kaif looks ethereal as she cuts her birthday cake with fan (see pic)