Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh’s Padmavati to be released in 3D?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Padmavati has been in the headlines since the film was announced. The film is the filmmaker’s ambitious project which stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini, Shahid Kapoor as Maha Rawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji.

Now, it has been learned that makers are reportedly planning to present Padmavati in 3D as well. After receiving an immense response from the trailer and the first song, a source close to Padmavati revealed that the executives were excited after watching the response to the trailer.

Reportedly, the executives told the producers at Viacom 18 that the film should be seen in 3D for the audience to enjoy Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s brilliant vision. The reports also suggested that Sanjay Leela Bhansali was on board too.

The source, reportedly, further revealed that as the film has been made on a total budget of Rs.170 crores, the decision to release the film in 3D would only get a better response from the audience. The film has been scheduled to hit the screens on December 1.