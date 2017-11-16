Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor to promote Padmavati on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss

Yet again fans will get to see the chemistry of Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan together on the small screen as she is all set to promote her forthcoming film Padmavati on the show. In the past too, the actress had made several appearances on the show for her film promotions and this time around, she will be accompanied by Shahid Kapoor.

However, fans of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be disappointed since the former will not be a part of these promotions. We hear that the latest promotional strategy of the makers involve Ranveer promoting the film separately whereas Shahid and Deepika will be seen together. The decision was taken in view of the storyline of the film wherein Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone essay the role of a married couple, Raja Rawal Ratan Singh and Rani Padmavati. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is the antagonist and plays the role of tyrant Mughal ruler Alauddin Khilji.

As for the promotions on Salman Khan’s reality show, we hear that Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor will enter the Bigg Boss house in order to meet the contestants. Reportedly, the house will be decorated based on the theme of a palace and will be called Shahi Darbar, as a part of the grand welcome being planned for the celebrities. Also, Deepika and Shahid will be seen interacting with the contestants. Besides that, we also hear that fun activities are being planned with the actors on stage as Salman Khan will be seen playing the perfect host during the weekend.

The said episode will be shot on Saturday, November 18 and will be aired on the next day that is on Sunday, November 19.

Also, yet another promotional activity is being planned with Ranveer Singh, who even though won’t be a part of Bigg Boss, will be seen in the reality show Dance Champions for the film’s promotions.

Padmavati, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is slated to release on December 1.