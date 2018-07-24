Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 24.07.2018 | 6:36 PM IST

After Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor to get wax figure at Madame Tussauds

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It has only been a day since Deepika Padukone announced that she will get her own wax statues at the Madame Tussauds museum in London and Delhi. The actress took to her Facebook live chat to announce this big news followed by several pictures from the measurements that were taken by the museum experts. Now, after Deepika, her Padmaavat co-star Shahid Kapoor is the latest celebrity to join some of the most famous celebrities at the Madame Tussauds.

Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram to share his excitement while posing with an eyeball from the measurements day that was taken by the experts.”Keep an eye out. Coming soon.” read his caption. It is, however, unclear which museum Shahid Kapoor’s wax figure will be placed. While Shahid Kapoor has not informed as to whether his wax statue will be placed in Delhi or London, the actor looked pretty stoked about this achievement.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will essay the role of a lawyer in Shree Narayan Singh’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam. The film is a social comedy-drama that gives a quirky take on the conspiracy behind exorbitant electricity bills. It is slated to release in September this year.

Also Read: Lo & Behold! Deepika Padukone to get a statue in Madame Tussauds, London (see pics)

