Deepika Padukone responds back to Swara Bhaskar’s open letter criticizing Jauhar scene in Padmaavat

After a long wait and much hullabaloo, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor finally released last week on January 25. Amid heavy security, the film released in India as the appreciation from critics, film industry members and audiences started pouring in for the cast and the director.

While many loved the film, actress Swara Bhasker publicly criticized Padmaavat in an open letter. Calling out Sanjay Leela Bhansali for glorifying Jauhar aka self-immolation sequence, she wrote a piece pointing out how she felt like a vagina after watching the film. Swara’s open letter was praised by some and criticized by others.

Reacting to the same, Deepika Padukone finally spoke about how she felt about Swara Bhasker’s letter and the Jauhar scene. Speaking to a news channel, she defended the scene and took a sly dig by saying that she thought some missed the fact that the film was set in the 12th and 13th-century era when such rituals were practiced. Deepika further added that Swara Bhasker might have probably missed the disclaimer at the beginning of the film. She said that Swara probably might have gone to buy some popcorn and missed the initial disclaimers that come out.

Clarifying further, Deepika Padukone added that it was important to watch a film in totality and see that in which era it was set in. Lastly, she said that the film wasn’t just about the Jauhar but it stood for much more. For Deepika, the act of self immolation was a celebration of women and their strength, power & dignity.

Padmaavat also stars Shahid Kapoor as Maha Rawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji. Deepika Padukone essays the role of Rani Padmavati, wife of Maharawal Ratan Singh while Ranveer essays the main antagonist. The cast included Raza Murad as Jalaluddin Khilji, Aditi Rao Hydari as Mehr-un-Nisa, Jim Sarbh as Malik Kafur and Anupriya Goenka as Rani Nagmati.