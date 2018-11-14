Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh wedding: Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Farah Khan to reach Lake Como TODAY

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone‘s wedding is going on in full swing at the ancestral property of Villa Del Balbianello at Lake Como and though there is high security at the property, here are ALL details of the ongoing ceremony. While mehendi and engagement (according to the Kannadiga tradition) ceremony commenced yesterday, today is the wedding day. The couple will marry in a traditional Kannadiga style today and they will tie the knot tomorrow in Anand Karaj ceremony. Yesterday was all about singing, dancing and some emotional moments transpiring between the bride and the groom.

As we know, there are very few industry people invited to the wedding. According to the reports, only Farah Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are amongst the ones to make it to the gala, exclusive event at Lake Como.

It is touted that Shah Rukh, SLB and Farah will reach at around 9 am today (Wednesday) at the villa. The ancestral villa has three tiers of security and is in complete lockdown. The guests are required to NOT carry their cell phones inside and clicking any pictures are not allowed from the main venue. Only immediate family and closest friends are privy to the celebrations. The couple will host two separate reception parties in Mumbai and Bangalore for their other friends and family members who were not invited to the main function.

At the Sangeet ceremony yesterday, there was a medley of hit DeepVeer songs played on guitar. Also, Deepika got emotional after listening to a thumri performed by Shubha Mudgal and Ranveer consoled his lady love. We love how the couple has planned their wedding: intimate, beautiful and oh so classy!

Also Read: Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone Wedding: Here’s what you need to know about the wedding ensemble of the couple!