Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh Wedding: The couple to have Bangalore reception on November 21

Power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to tie the knot on November 14th and 15th. The couple is set to have two different weddings following their North and South Indian customs. The fans are really excited for the wedding of the year. After their wedding, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will host an intimate wedding reception in Bangalore. As Deepika and her family hails from Bangalore, the first reception will take place in her hometown for her family and close friends. Reportedly, the ballroom of The Leela Palace Hotel has been booked for the grand reception. The wedding reception in Bangalore will take place on November 21, 2018.

Earlier in October, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to their social media to announce finally that they are getting married on November 14 and 15th. The wedding statement read, “With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on 14th and 15th of November, 2018. We thank you all for the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness. Lots of love, Deepika and Ranveer.”

Reportedly, Deepika and Ranveer’s grand wedding will take place at Lake Como in Italy. After that, it will host a grand Mumbai reception for their friends and family. The venue will be Grand Hyatt and it will take place on December 1.

