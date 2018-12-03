Deepika Padukone personally supervised every detail at her Mumbai wedding reception

To the question on the Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh marriage that everyone is asking—who between them will wear the pants?—the answer is … Deepika. But of course. The fact that Deepika’s impeccable taste will triumph over Ranveer’s flamboyance aesthetics was proven at the wedding reception held on Saturday night at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai where every detail, no matter how minute, was monitored by Deepika Padukone.

A prominent guest at the reception said, “Both Deepika’s mother and Ranveer’s mother told me that every detail at the reception, from the food on the menu to the flowers on the tables to the colour-coordination of the attendant staff, was piloted by Deepika. She just wouldn’t let Ranveer touch any aspect of the reception. And Ranveer seemed more than happy to let his new bride take the lead. Here is a truly liberated husband who doesn’t mind letting his wife take centre stage as he cheers her on from the side-lines.”

I can vouch for the fact that Deepika is the more dominant among the two. During the making of Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, every morning on the sets Deepika would first look at Ranveer’s lines before her own. And Ranveer didn’t mind at all.

Other highlights of the wedding reception:

Katrina Kaif looked lovely in a silk saree (confirming the fact that she is yet to master the Hindi language but has mastered the art of draping the saree) as she entered solo and greeted the newly-married couple warmly although Katrina was the reason why Deepika split with Ranbir Kapoor.

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar drove all the way from Khandala where their dear friend art director Bijon Das Gupta’s daughter was getting married, to the Deepika-Ranveer reception.

Malaika Arora’s former husband Arbaaz Khan and her new love-interest Arjun Kapoor came face-to-face. They didn’t gouge each other’s eyes off. They actually exchanged pleasantries, confirming the fact that marriages are not always unmade in hell….Arbaaz was accompanied by his new girlfriend.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali was monopolized by Rekha (wearing more jewellery than Deepika at her wedding) …. While Malaika bonded with beau Arjun, Tiger Shroff made his entry with Disha Patani, and Varun Dhawan escorted his girlfriend Natasha Dalaal to the party.

Which of these three couples will make it to the altar first in 2019?

