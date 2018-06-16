Deepika Padukone is not allowed to move into her apartment, details inside

Deepika Padukone’s building Beaumonde in Prabhadevi caught fire on Wednesday and it started off as a level two fire but graduated to level three, putting the entire fire department in a tizzy. Luckily, it was doused by the fire brigades and machinery provided by the department and no one was harmed in the accident. About 95 residents were in the building at that time. Fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon and Deepika was shooting for an ad commercial at that time. Luckily, she was completely unharmed and her home too is safe but some rehabilitation work is currently on in the building and hence the actress will not be able to move in for next fifteen days in her apartment.

She tweeted about this calamity and marked herself safe on Twitter for her fans by writing, “I am safe.Thank You everyone.Let us pray for our firefighters who are at site risking their lives.” She later said that she was over the moon with the way the fire department handled the situation and was lauding their efforts taken to save people and their homes both. Fire officer P Rahangdale said that after their fire tenders were withdrawn from the spot, they had no role to play. Now, BEST has to restore electricity and decide along with the housing society when its residents can start living in their flats. The department now is investigating the cause of fire and the place where the fire first broke.

Deepika Padukone has not officially signed any new movie after Padmaavat except for a gangster biopic which was postponed by director Vishal Bhardwaj due to her co-star Irrfan Khan’s ill health.

