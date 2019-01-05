Deepika Padukone launches her website on the occasion of her birthday!

After tying the knot with long time beau Ranveer Singh last year, Deepika Padukone took one more major step in her life. The actress, on the day of her birthday, decided to go ahead and launch her own website.

Deepika Padukone turned a year older today and took to her social media handle announcing the launch of her website and captioned it by writing, “Here’s presenting my website- www.deepikapadukone.com(link in bio) Love, Deepika. Earlier, she had taken to her Instagram handle to share a handwritten note stating something exciting is coming up with a countdown leaving all the fans curious.

Interestingly today Deepika is also celebrating her first birthday after her marriage. Coming to the website, it gives a landscape about the Deepika’s career and also showcasing her journey in Bollywood, her films, the face of brands she endorses, the magazine covers the actress has been featured on.

The website features all landmarks that Deepika has achieved so far in her career and also the awards she has received. It also features about ‘Live Love Laugh’ a foundation Deepika has been supporting which emphasizes on Mental Health Awareness.

A source close to the actress said, “Deepika Padukone is the only actress to have a Rs. 300 crore club film in her kitty and back to back seven Rs. 100 crores film in her kitty. The actress also enjoys a huge fan following, a testimony of which is seen on her social media platforms with a follower base of more than 75 million. Deepika is also the most followed Asian Woman on Twitter. She has also brought about a social change as she became the first actress to publicly address the condition of mental illness and her suffering from depression.”

On the endorsement front, the actress is associated over 15 brands. As for films, the actress will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film titled Chhapaak. The film is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, the acid attack survivor. The film also marks Deepika’s debut as a producer.

Also Read: #HappyBirthdayDeepika: 10 Unknown facts about Deepika Padukone