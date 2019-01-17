Deepika Padukone has laid down some STRICT conditions for Ranveer Singh post marriage (Read on)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are a dream couple and that is established by now. Since their surreal wedding in Lake Como they have been on a seventh heaven. Post their wedding and many ceremonies, Ranveer came out with Simmba which is still ruling the box office. The film catapulted Ranveer’s career to a new high and things are looking fabulous after Gully Boy trailer was released a few weeks ago. While Ranveer is going all out with his interaction with media, he has speaking a lot about his movies and of course his wife Deepika Padukone. He kept mum for years while they were dating because they were not speaking about their relationship but now that he is married, he has a lot to share about DP and his married life.

In his interview with the Filmfare editor for Famously Filmfare show, he revealed that his wifey actually has conditions for him post marriage like any other partner and has banned Ranveer from doing these things: staying out of the house till too late, leave the house without eating and miss her calls. Ranveer has been working non-stop over the last one year post Padmaavat and has peaked in his career but it sure has taken a toll on him but well, it’s all well worth it at the end because with every movie, he is growing from strength to strength as a performer.

Post Simmba and Gully Boy, he has started working on the Kapil Dev biopic with Kabir Khan. He also has revealed that he would take it easy this year and spend some more time with his wife at home.

