Deepika Padukone to endorse Goibibo?

BySatish Sundaresan
Deepika Padukone to endorse GoibiboThe extremely stunning yet adorable Deepika Padukone has always been instrumental in the success of many films. The number of hit films she has given in her career is definitely something to feel proud about. After conquering Bollywood, Deepika Padukone has already started her innings in Hollywood as well.

As per Bollywood Hungama’s reliable sources, Deepika Padukone is now all set to be the brand ambassador of the leading travel portal ‘Goibibo’. If our source is to be believed, then, Deepika Padukone has been paid more than twice the amount as her endorsement fees, as compared to what Alia Bhatt got paid to endorse yet another travel portal ‘MakeMyTrip’.

The official announcement of Deepika Padukone endorsing ‘Goibibo’, is, however, being awaited.

