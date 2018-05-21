Bollywood Hungama
Deepika Padukone confesses Ranveer Singh is her MAN, read full story

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s love saga is like an open secret. After a solid courtship for over four years, fans now want them to get married and ride blissfully into ‘Happily Ever After’! There are rumours flying thick and fast that the two are set to get hitched this year. DP or Ranveer have never openly spoken about their relationship but well, it is understood how much they love each other with the little things they do for each other on public platforms. Recently, DP was quizzed about her beau (AGAINN!) and she made some really interesting revelations about him. She said that she is extremely bored with people commenting about his mad energy because there is so much more to him than just that.

She further said he is an extremely good human being. He is kind and good to people. He is very real, emotional and sensitive. He is a man who is not afraid to cry and she loves that about him. She also said that he is the man for her! Now what’s more to say? We are sure Ranveer will gush after listening to his praise from his lady love. On work front, he is ready to impress us with Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy where he is paired with Alia Bhatt. He will next be seen in Simmba with Sara Ali Khan. He also will end the year with a BOOM with Kabir Khan’s biopic in Kapil Dev. Deepika was supposed to be seen next in Vishal Bhardwaj’s gangster drama but the film has been postponed because of her co-star Irrfan Khan’s ill health.

She has not signed anything yet as she is waiting for some author backed meaty roles to come her way.

Also Read: Cannes 2018: Deepika Padukone, STAPP looking so gorgeous all the time!

