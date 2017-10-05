Deepika Padukone to do a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan – Aanand L Rai’s next?

Just a few days ago, pictures from the sets of Aanand L. Rai’s next featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead went viral on the web. Well, the pictures definitely created a wave considering that we don’t get to see 90s divas Sridevi, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Karisma Kapoor come together very often. And now joining the league is Deepika Padukone, one of Shah Rukh Khan’s much recent co-stars.

Earlier we saw Shah Rukh Khan posting pictures with his former leading ladies and later, it was revealed that the pretty ladies will be doing a cameo in Aanand L. Rai’s next. Now, we hear that yet another actress who will be joining the bandwagon is Deepika Padukone who too will be making a guest appearance. Interestingly, Padukone was also one of the pivotal contenders for the leading lady in the same film.

The untitled film is a two-heroine project featuring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles, with Kaif playing the role of an actress. As for the cameos, we hear that these actresses will be playing themselves but other details are yet to be revealed. Incidentally, many of Shah Rukh Khan’s films have had star-studded cameos prior to this which includes Om Shanti Om as well as Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

Yet another most awaited guest appearance in the Aanand L. Rai film is that of Salman Khan as he comes together with Shah Rukh Khan after their last screen appearance in Tubelight. After Shah Rukh’s magician cameo in Tubelight, we hear Salman returned the favour of the superstar by doing a cameo in the Aanand L. Rai film.

For the uninitiated, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in the role of a dwarf in this Aanand L. Rai directorial and the film is also said to be heavy on VFX.