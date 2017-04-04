Dear Zindagi director Gauri Shinde and Sussanne Khan to be honoured as young women achievers

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Dear Zindagi director Gauri Shinde and Sussanne Khan to be honoured as young women achievers news

Filmmaker Gauri Shinde and entrepreneur Sussanne Khan are few of the women who will be recognised as the young women achievers by Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO) in New Delhi later this week.

Sussane Khan, who is the Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife, has been a successful entrepreneur and interior designer. Gauri Shinde had made several ad films before she ventured into Bollywood movies. Her film English Vinglish starring Sridevi was critically acclaimed. Her recent film was Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dear Zindagi which received appreciation from the audience and critics.

The annual YFLO Achiever Awards 2016-17 will be held on Friday at Hotel Lalit in central Delhi, read a statement. At the gala, ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee will showcase someof his new creations in his fashion show.

Tags : , , , , , ,

You might also like

Bahubali stars to walk to ramp for Bahubali The Conclusion inspired clothing line news

Bahubali stars to walk to ramp for Bahubali: The…

Big B will not feature in Randamoozham and he confirms!

Amitabh Bachchan will not feature in Randamoozham…

Tusshar Kapoor and his son Laksshya

Tusshar Kapoor and his son Laksshya to miss…

26-Manish-Paul

Maniesh Paul to rap for Salman Khan’s Da-Bang…

Athiya Shetty to set up a foundation for animal welfare

Athiya Shetty to set up a foundation for animal…

Amy Jackson to perform at IPL opening ceremony

Amy Jackson to perform at IPL opening ceremony

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification