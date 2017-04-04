Dear Zindagi director Gauri Shinde and Sussanne Khan to be honoured as young women achievers

Filmmaker Gauri Shinde and entrepreneur Sussanne Khan are few of the women who will be recognised as the young women achievers by Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO) in New Delhi later this week.

Sussane Khan, who is the Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife, has been a successful entrepreneur and interior designer. Gauri Shinde had made several ad films before she ventured into Bollywood movies. Her film English Vinglish starring Sridevi was critically acclaimed. Her recent film was Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dear Zindagi which received appreciation from the audience and critics.

The annual YFLO Achiever Awards 2016-17 will be held on Friday at Hotel Lalit in central Delhi, read a statement. At the gala, ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee will showcase someof his new creations in his fashion show.