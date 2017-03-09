The Dark Knight action director Tom Sturthers roped in for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai

Preparations for the much awaited sequel to Ek Tha Tiger have started on full swing and the YRF action drama promises to be a much bigger affair compared to its first instalment. What one can also expect from Tiger Zinda Hai is larger than life and high octane stunts. The makers are constantly making every effort to take it to the next level and have roped in one of Hollywood’s most famous action directors for the same.

Stunt co-ordinator of Christopher Nolan’s Batman series as well as Inception, Tom Struthers will be training Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif for the action packed Tiger Zinda Hai. Tom, who is also known for other popular films like X Men: First Class, The Mummy, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines among others, will also be having his crew to help the actors get the action right.

From what we hear, just like its previous instalment, Tiger Zinda Hai too will follow the adventures of Tiger and Zoya, who relocate to varied destinations trying to save themselves from the clutches of the antagonists. Just a couple of days ago we had reported that the cast and crew will be shooting in sub-zero freezing locations. First amongst them will be Tyrol, Austria where the shooting will kick start on March 15.

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, Tiger Zinda Hai, we hear will take off from where it was left with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprising the role of Indian RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger and Pakistani ISI agent Zoya respectively.