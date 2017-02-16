Danny Denzongpa shells out Rs. 29 lakhs as RTO fine

Celebrities have always been proud of the vehicles they own, going that extra distance to get a specific number plate that appeals to them. Well this gesture seems to have proved rather costly for veteran actor Danny Denzongpa who recently coughed up Rs. 29 lakhs as tax and fine for using Sikkim number plates in Mumbai.

Apparently, Denzongpa’s Range Rover was spotted by RTO flying squad officers in Mumbai with a Sikkim registration. When confronted, the actor was unable to present proper verification of paying the Maharashtra road tax payment. Following this the officials impounded his Range Rover and kept it at the Andheri office.

After the car was impounded, Denzongpa’s driver visited the RTO office to clear the matter. As per rule, the Maharahstra government charges 20% of the actual value of an imported car as road tax, which in this case amounted to Rs 24.23 lakh, along with a yearly interest of Rs 5.33 lakh, totalling Rs 29.56 lakh. Once settled the actor’s vehicle was released from the Andheri RTO office.