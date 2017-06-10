Bollywood Hungama
Dangal star Zaira Wasim rescued after meeting with accident

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Dangal star Zaira Wasim rescued after meeting with accident

Back in December 2016, the Nitesh Tiwari film Dangal became a rage among the audience. While the performances of the cast of the film were highly appreciated, Zaira Wasim’s performance too was taken notice of. Well now we hear that the Zaira recently met with an accident back home in Kashmir and was later rescued.

Reports state that Zaira Wasim was apparently travelling in a car with her friend when the driver of the vehicle lost control and it plunged into the Dal Lake. Post the accident, locals from around the area reacted immediately and pulled Zaira and her friend from the wreckage.

As of now, Zaira Wasim is back safe and sound totally unhurt, while her friend has sustained a few injuries in the accident.

We hope the young actress and her friend recover from the trauma soon.

Tags :

