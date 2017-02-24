Dangal opens in Pakistan as play

In December last year, we saw the release of the Aamir Khan starrer Dangal that, after opening on a high note, went on to become one of the highest grossing films both in the domestic and overseas markets. However, in the ensuing fallout of the Uri attacks and the ban on employment of Pakistani artists in Bollywood, the film which featured Aamir Khan essaying the role of wrestler and coach Mahavir Singh Phogat did not release across the border, in Pakistan.

But, now we hear that though Pakistan had imposed a ban on Hindi films, the wrestling drama has managed to find its way to the masses in the form of a play. In fact Tamaseel, a Lahore-based theatre group, has recreated the film as a play that seems to have found favour among the populace.

According to reports in The Tribune, Pakistani stage actor Naseem Vicky plays Aamir’s Mahavir Singh Phogat in this onstage rendition of the film. Interestingly this isn’t the first time a Hindi film has been staged in Pakistan. In the past, there have also been plays that were based on previously released films like PK, Devdas and Tere Naam.