The Dangal effect: Tubelight to get massive Chinese release, Salman Khan to visit China

If all goes well, Salman Khan would make his first ever trip to China for the release of his prestigious film Tubelight. Sources in the know say Salman Khan (who is also the film’s producer) plans a massive Chinese blitzkrieg of a release, on a scale achieved by Dangal which has become one of the highest grossing films in China.

Says a source in the know, “Salman Khan will be seeking his friend Aamir Khan’s advice on how to market Tubelight in China. With Dangal, Aamir has achieved a kind of Bollywood dominance in the Chinese market that was so far considered impossible for an Indian film. Salman and director Kabir Khan would seek Aamir’s advice on how to reach an optimum market value in China with Tubelight.”

The film has a very specific cultural reference to China as it is set during the Indo-China war of 1962. The film also stars the Chinese actress Zhu Zhu in a prominent role.

As producer, Salman Khan feels Tubelight has great potential to crack the Chinese market. “A detailed blueprint for Tubelight’s China release would be worked out in consultation with Aamir Khan after the film’s Indian release,” says an informed source.