Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari and Rangoon producer Sajid Nadiadwala team up

While Dangal continues rake in moolah at the box office, the director of the film, Nitesh Tiwari has found a producer for his next and it is none other than Sajid Nadiadwala. Sajid who too is enjoying a successful 2016, is gearing up for the release of Rangoon. However, amidst the chaotic promotional schedule, the producer decided to take this film under his wings.

From what we hear, Sajid Nadiadwala immediately decided to back the film after hearing the script and Nitesh Tiwari was thrilled about it since he has apparently been working on the subject for almost 15 years. We also hear that huge plans are being chalked about for the film as it is set to be shot on a huge scale.

Apparently, this untitled venture is slated to go on floor next year. However, the details of the star cast haven’t been finalized as yet and the genre and the story of the same is being kept under wraps as of now.