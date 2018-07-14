Bollywood Hungama
DaBangg Tour side effect: Salman Khan effectuates Katrina Kaif – Jacqueline Fernandez patch up

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan’s current concert tours in the US and Canada are proving a success in more ways than one. Not only have the concerts been getting fabulous footfalls, Salman Khan has managed a miracle of sorts by bringing about a rapprochement between his two warring lady friends,Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez.

DaBangg Tour side effect Salman Khan effectuates Katrina Kaif – Jacqueline Fernandez patch up

Apparently Salman Khan told both the ladies to give up their mutual hostilities. “Salman sat them down one evening and even offered to lock them up in one room until they sorted out their differences, just like Jeetendra had locked up Sridevi and Jaya Prada once upon a time. But such extreme measures were not required, as Katrina and Jacqueline kissed and hugged in Salman’s presence and promised to remain cordial to one another. What’s more? They’ve kept their word and are often spotted together when not performing on stage during the current concerts tours,” says a member of Salman’s team.

That’s what we call Bhai-chara.

