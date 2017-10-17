Criminal complaint filed against Ram Kapoor for non-payment of loan" />

Television actor Ram Kapoor who has also featured in some Bollywood film seems to have landed in a spot of trouble. In fact we hear that a Colaba based firm has filed a criminal complaint against the actor for non-payment of a loan that he had taken. As per reports, Ram Kapoor had borrowed a sum of Rs. 35 lakhs from Colaba based Mavi Business Ventures LLP, and export firm under the pretext that he required the amount urgently for personal reasons. However, months after taking the loan that was to be settled within a month, Kapoor seems to have ignored the matter.

Following this, Mavi LLP approached the Colaba police, who directed the firm to lodge a criminal complaint with the court and a criminal complaint against the actor was filed with the Esplanade court in September. If that wasn’t all, it is also learnt that earlier this year in May, Link Legal Services, that handles the legal issues for Mavi LLP had even sent Ram Kapoor a legal notice asking him to repay the loaned money at the earliest, failing which, the actor was told, criminal proceedings would be pursued against him.

If that wasn’t all, in the complaint filed at the Esplanade court, Mavi LLP also stated that the said sum was moved from its current account with HDFC’s Colaba Branch to Kapoor’s account in Standard Chartered Bank’s Breach Candy Branch. Apart from this, the complaint also states the terms of the said loan and interest rate, while noting that when the firm tried to follow up with the actor, requesting him to sign the loan agreement documents with demand promissory notes to ensure payment of interest and repayment of the principal borrowed, he remained unavailable.