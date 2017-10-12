CONFIRMED: Vaani Kapoor to star in Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s action film

On this auspicious occasion of late ace filmmaker Yash Chopra’s birth anniversary, Yash Raj Films had announced that Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff will be coming together for the first time in a thrilling action film.

Now, we have learned that the makers have locked in the female lead for the yet untitled film. Vaani Kapoor, who was last seen in YRF’s Befikre, has been roped in for this high-octane entertainer. Confirming this news, director Siddharth Anand says, “While the film is primarily Hrithik vs Tiger, there is only 1 girl in the film who is opposite Hrithik. I was looking for young and fresh energy in the casting and I have found that in Vaani Kapoor.”

Vaani Kapoor will be paired opposite Hrithik Roshan. Siddharth Anand further says, “I have loved Vaani as an actor in both her films and after meeting her I was fully convinced that she is the best girl for my film.”

The untitled film will be directed by Siddharth Anand and will begin shooting in April 2018. This entertainer is set to release on Jan 25, 2019.

On the film front, Hrithik Roshan is currently prepping for mathematician Anand Kumar biopic, Super 30. Tiger Shroff is currently shooting for Baaghi 2.