CONFIRMED! Shraddha Kapoor to reunite with ABCD 2 star Varun Dhawan in this Remo D’Souza film

Just last week we had reported that the cast of the Varun Dhawan starrer Street Dancer that is being directed by Remo Dsouza had undergone a casting change. In fact, post Katrina Kaif opting out of the dance film, we had reported that the makers of the film had roped in Shraddha Kapoor. Now confirming the same Shraddha Kapoor shared, “I’m excited to reunite with Remo sir, Prabhu Dehva sir and Varun after ABCD 2. This was made possible by Bhushanji who brought us back and believed in this amazing story. It is going to be a lot of hard work for everyone involved but we are all pumped up.”

Speaking about the venture, producer of Street Dancer, and head of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar, reveals that the plan is to make India’s biggest dance film in 3D, “The audience has already seen Varun and Shraddha’s chemistry, now, Remo will redefine dance for our audience,” he promises, happy to team up with his Aashiqui 2, Saaho and Saina leading lady. Lizelle D’Souza who is also producing the film with Kumar added, “We are happy that Shraddha has joined the cast and our team is complete now. Shraddha is a beautiful and hardworking girl and we had fun in all our previous work with her. It’s time to start rolling now.”

Remo shares, “It feels like old friends have come together to help us. We have worked as a team in the past and I’m sure it will be a fun ride again”. If that wasn’t all, Varun Dhawan too took to Twitter saying, “@ShraddhaKapoor chirkut bahut maaza ayengaa #3iscoming”.

Readers would be aware that Katrina Kaif was initially got on board as the leading lady for this big budget film. However, the actress had to quit the same owing to date clash with her other film, the Salman Khan starrer Bharat. The latter has already gone on floor and is in the completion stage. Considering the exit of Kaif, Remo was on a hunt for a new leading lady and is now thrilled to reunite with his ABCD leading lady Shraddha Kapoor.

Co-produced by Remo’s wife Lizelle along with Bhushan Kumar, the film will feature Varun Dhawan in the role of a Punjabi boy who is brought up in London. The film will also feature dancers Shakti Mohan and Vartika Jha along with some international dancers. A brief schedule of a few scenes and a song will be shot in Punjab but the rest of the extensive part of the film will be filmed in UK. The team is expected to take off to foreign shores in the next couple of months whereas the Punjab schedule will kick off this month itself.

