CONFIRMED! Salman Khan to return as host for Bigg Boss 12 in September

Well, all fans who were disappointed that they will have to wait long before they can catch Salman Khan‘s host act post Dus Ka Dum can now rejoice. While the game show is approaching it’s season’s end in August, it will only be a month before we see Salman taking up hosting again for the much controversial show Bigg Boss for its 12th season.

If recent reports are to be believed, the makers are keen on taking Bigg Boss 12 on air in mid-September this year. Generally, the past couple of seasons have started airing during October. This time around, the makers are keen on preponing the same a little. Furthermore, it is also being said that Salman Khan has given dates to the Bigg Boss makers for shooting promos in August. The promos are expected to be shot at Mehboob Studios in suburban Mumbai. It is also being said that the preps for recreating the new Bigg Boss house has already started in Lonavala.

As for the new season of the controversial show, we hear that the makers are keen on having familial jodis this time as contestants. The auditions for the same is said to have kick started. On the other hand, there have been no details on the celebrities who will be a part of the show this time.

The finale is expected to happen around December and the time slot of Bigg Boss post the end of season 12 may be taken over by Khatron Ke Khiladi, to be hosted by Rohit Shetty. The same is currently being shot in Argentina.

On the film front, Salman Khan has just started shooting for Bharat. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, starring Priyanka Chopra, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, is a remake of the Korean drama Ode To My Father. The film is slated to release during Eid 2019.