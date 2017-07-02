CONFIRMED: Salman Khan to feature in a song with Shah Rukh Khan in the dwarf film

Even though the Kabir Khan directed Tubelight met up with mixed reactions at the Box-Office, the scene which had Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan coming together evoked the maximum response from the audiences. This time round, it seems that it is Salman Khan’s turn to return the favor.

After all the speculations, Bollywood Hungama’s reliable sources have confirmed about Salman Khan doing a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s much awaited (untitled) dwarf film, which is being directed by Aanand L Rai. The same source also added that the two titans viz., Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will be shooting for a dance number on July 4 at the famous Yash Raj Studios. The source further went onto add that the said song has all the makings of a chartbuster.

Besides Salman Khan in a cameo, Aanand L Rai’s untitled film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. While Shah Rukh Khan will be playing a dwarf in the film, Anushka Sharma is reportedly playing a mentally challenged girl.

Watch this space for further developments.